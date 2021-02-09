YouTuber Timothy Wilks Killed While Shooting Prank Robbery Video in Nashville

A YouTuber was shot to death while carrying out a prank in a Tennessee parking lot, police said. Timothy Wilks, 20, and his friend approached a group of people in Nashville with butcher knives as part of what they said was a YouTube prank video. They planned to pretend they were robbing the group, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

However, a member of the group they approached ended up shooting Wilks “in defense of himself and others,” according to police. David Starnes Jr., 23, admitted to shooting Wilks and told police he was “unaware” that Wilks was performing a prank, authorities said.

“This is like a huge kids area, and when we were in there, there were a ton of tiny kids and it’s just like, that would not be a great idea,” Emily Yeager, a customer at the trampoline park, told WKRN of the prank. “Especially if anyone was walking out here or something like that.”

The investigation into Wilks' death is still ongoing, police said. No charges have been filed.

