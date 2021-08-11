The mother of a man accused of fatally shooting a Chicago police officer is facing criminal trespassing charges after a confrontation at the hospital where she filmed herself demanding to see her son.

“I'm going to find you, baby. You can guarantee that,” Evalena Flores is heard saying as she livestreams herself entering an elevator at Christ Hospital.

Her hospitalized son, Emonte Morgan, is accused of shooting Officer Ella French during a traffic stop. Emonte’s brother Eric is facing weapons charges.

When she got to the floor where her son was being treated for injuries sustained in the police shootout, a confrontation with security ensued.

French, 29, was the first female Chicago police officer to be killed in the line of duty in 33 years. Her partner was also critically wounded and is fighting for his life.

Cops turned their backs on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot when she visited the injured officer. Officers paid tribute to their fallen comrade as her body was taken to the medical examiner's office.

“My boys are not monsters,” Flores said in a video defending her sons. “There is another side, and my boys’ side is not being told right now.”

French's grieving brother said his sister joined the police force nearly four years ago because she wanted to do good for the world.

Related Stories