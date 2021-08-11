Mom of Accused Chicago Cop Killer Searches Hospital Demanding to See Her Son
Evalena Flores faces criminal trespass charges after a confrontation with security at the hospital where her son Emonte Morgan is being treated for injuries. Morgan is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old officer Ella French during a traffic stop.
The mother of a man accused of fatally shooting a Chicago police officer is facing criminal trespassing charges after a confrontation at the hospital where she filmed herself demanding to see her son.
“I'm going to find you, baby. You can guarantee that,” Evalena Flores is heard saying as she livestreams herself entering an elevator at Christ Hospital.
Her hospitalized son, Emonte Morgan, is accused of shooting Officer Ella French during a traffic stop. Emonte’s brother Eric is facing weapons charges.
When she got to the floor where her son was being treated for injuries sustained in the police shootout, a confrontation with security ensued.
French, 29, was the first female Chicago police officer to be killed in the line of duty in 33 years. Her partner was also critically wounded and is fighting for his life.
Cops turned their backs on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot when she visited the injured officer. Officers paid tribute to their fallen comrade as her body was taken to the medical examiner's office.
“My boys are not monsters,” Flores said in a video defending her sons. “There is another side, and my boys’ side is not being told right now.”
French's grieving brother said his sister joined the police force nearly four years ago because she wanted to do good for the world.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
You Can Be Paid to Pretend to Live on Mars. Here's How.Offbeat
Australian Army Soldier Mauled by 'Man-Eating' Crocodile Survives but Suffers Massive InjuriesAnimals
Suzanne Morphew Was Having a Secret Affair, Prosecutors Say at Husband's Murder TrialCrime
Want to Go to Space? Virgin Galactic Opens Up Ticket Sales Starting $450,000 Per SeatOffbeat
Scott Peterson, Who Killed His Wife, to Testify in Disappearance of Kristin SmartCrime