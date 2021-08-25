Mom of Accused Teen Killer Aiden Fucci Seen on Video Washing Jeans That Had Blood on Them, Prosecutors Say
Crystal Smith pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering after allegedly washing the jeans, while her son, Aiden Fucci, was questioned by police. Fucci, 14, was charged with murder in the stabbing death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.
It’s a shocking story: a 14-year-old Florida boy on trial for allegedly stabbing his 13-year-old classmate, Tristyn Bailey, 114 times.
Now the state attorney's office has released video from the case, including footage of the accused killer’s mom washing a pair of jeans prosecutors say had blood on them.
Crystal Smith pleaded not guilty to evidence tampering after allegedly washing the jeans, while her son, Aiden Fucci, was questioned by police. Investigators say the jeans, along with the washing machine, were later found to have traces of blood on them.
Another surveillance video may show the final moments of Tristyn's life on the night she was killed. It is believed to show Tristyn and Aiden taking a nighttime stroll in the neighborhood.
An hour later, the same camera captured the suspect running back in the other direction.
Aiden Fucci has pleaded not guilty to murder and remains jailed without bail. His mother was released on a $25,000 bond. The mom and son are both due back in court on Sept. 1.
