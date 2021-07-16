Tristyn Bailey Case: Suspect Aiden Fucci Asked 'How Is That My Problem?' When Told of Her Death, Report Says

When Aiden Fucci, the 14-year-old Florida teen accused of killing his 13-year-old schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, was initially told of Bailey’s death while in the interrogation room of the sheriff’s office, he allegedly responded, “How is that my problem?” new court documents claim.

Later in the interrogation, when he was told by his parents that Bailey was dead and he was the last person to see her, he reportedly told authorities he had kissed her, WJXT reported, citing new documents released by the 7th Judicial State's Attorney's Office’s Wednesday.

Fucci said she responded by grabbing him, he pushed her down, she hit her head and then he walked away, prosecutors said.

The medical examiner found that the teen cheerleader from St. Johns County, Florida had been stabbed 114 times, Florida State Attorney R.J. Larizza earlier revealed.

The same knife that killed Bailey had been found in the lake near where her body was discovered, according to prosecutors. Medical examiners say they knew it was the same knife because the tip of it had been broken off in the stab wounds on her body.

Fucci, of St Johns County, is facing a first-degree murder charge in Bailey's death and is being charged in adult court.

The latest documents revealed additional grisly details that allegedly provide insight into the mind of Fucci, including a notebook that contained “drawings of a violent nature,” some of which included an illustration of a nude woman with red X’s crossing out the breasts and genitals, and a drawing that “depicted a Satanic element to them, to include a pentagram,” WJXT reported.

Fucci, who was in the grade above Bailey at the Patriot Oaks Academy, is the only suspect in Bailey's murder. If found guilty of the charge of first-degree murder, Fucci could face life in prison, but because of his age, he would not eligible for the death penalty.

Fucci is currently being held in the juvenile wing of Duval County jail. He is not eligible for bond, nor does he have any upcoming court date listed.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Fucci’s lawyers have not responded to Inside Edition Digital’s request for comment.

