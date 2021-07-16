Tristyn Bailey Case: Suspect Aiden Fucci Asked 'How Is That My Problem?' When Told of Her Death, Report Says | Inside Edition

Tristyn Bailey Case: Suspect Aiden Fucci Asked 'How Is That My Problem?' When Told of Her Death, Report Says

Crime
The small St. Johns County community came together for 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, including her cheer squad, which held an additional vigil for her.
(Instagram/Infinity Allstars)
By Johanna Li
First Published: 12:21 PM PDT, July 16, 2021

Aiden Fucci, 14, is being charged as an adult and could spend life in prison if convicted of the killing of Tristyn Bailey.

When Aiden Fucci, the 14-year-old Florida teen accused of killing his 13-year-old schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, was initially told of Bailey’s death while in the interrogation room of the sheriff’s office, he allegedly responded, “How is that my problem?” new court documents claim.

Later in the interrogation, when he was told by his parents that Bailey was dead and he was the last person to see her, he reportedly told authorities he had kissed her, WJXT reported, citing new documents released by the 7th Judicial State's Attorney's Office’s Wednesday.

Fucci said she responded by grabbing him, he pushed her down, she hit her head and then he walked away, prosecutors said.

The medical examiner found that the teen cheerleader from St. Johns County, Florida had been stabbed 114 times, Florida State Attorney R.J. Larizza earlier revealed.

The same knife that killed Bailey had been found in the lake near where her body was discovered, according to prosecutors. Medical examiners say they knew it was the same knife because the tip of it had been broken off in the stab wounds on her body.

Fucci, of St Johns County, is facing a first-degree murder charge in Bailey's death and is being charged in adult court.

The latest documents revealed additional grisly details that allegedly provide insight into the mind of Fucci, including a notebook that contained “drawings of a violent nature,” some of which included an illustration of a nude woman with red X’s crossing out the breasts and genitals, and a drawing that “depicted a Satanic element to them, to include a pentagram,” WJXT reported.

Fucci, who was in the grade above Bailey at the Patriot Oaks Academy, is the only suspect in Bailey's murder. If found guilty of the charge of first-degree murder, Fucci could face life in prison, but because of his age, he would not eligible for the death penalty.

Fucci is currently being held in the juvenile wing of Duval County jail. He is not eligible for bond, nor does he have any upcoming court date listed.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Fucci’s lawyers have not responded to Inside Edition Digital’s request for comment.

Related Stories

7-Year-Old Boy Crushed to Death in Elevator Shaft at North Carolina Beach Rental House During Family Vacation
Oklahoma Dad Pleads Guilty to Child Neglect After His 3-Year-Old Son and 4-Year-Old Daughter Die in Hot Car
Fugitive Couple Arrested in Arizona 6 Months After Wife Allegedly Shot Coworker During Argument: US Marshals
SUV Crashes Into New Hampshire House, Injuring 5-Year-Old GirlNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
1

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project

Offbeat
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
2

Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad

Animals
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
3

2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens

Animals
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
4

Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.

Crime
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
5

Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna

Investigative