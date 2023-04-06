The mother of a New Jersey male cheerleading coach accused of sexually assaulting minor students is now also facing charges, according to Medford Township Police.

Angela Ryker, 51, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt and witness tampering as a result of the investigation regarding her son, Jonathan P. Ryker, 25, and his alleged role in “endangering the welfare of children,” police said.

An eight-month investigation into Jonathan’s alleged actions while working as a coach at Rockstar Cheer of Southampton led to his arrest on Thursday, officials said.

Authorities started an investigation of Jonathan after he allegedly sent explicit content to a minor on social media, police said. Investigators later discovered additional victims associated with the cheerleading training facility where Jonathan coached, according to police.

Jonathan has been charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

"We are grateful to the NJ State Police for their commitment to the children of our state and we continue to work with them through this ongoing criminal matter," Rockstar Cheer said in a statement. "We stand with all survivors of abuse and will continue to create the safest and most consistent place possible for children to compete in allstar cheerleading."

Authorities are requesting those with any additional information to contact the Red Lion Station of the New Jersey State Police at 609-859-2282.

Related Stories