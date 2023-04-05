A New Jersey man has been arrested for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor, according to authorities.

A 12-year-old girl was walking home from the movies when she was allegedly approached by Keith Ashley-Drake, 52, around 10 p.m. March 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said Tuesday.

Ashley-Drake then allegedly lured the victim into his car and drove her to his home in Fanwood, where he sexually assaulted her, an investigation by the Union County Special Victims Unit revealed, the prosecutor said.

Ashley-Drake was arrested on March 31 and charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Ashley-Drake is currently being held at the Essex County Jail pending a detention hearing on Wednesday, authorities said.

“These criminal charges are mere accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law,” authorities stated.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

The Special Victims Unit of the Union County Prosecutor's Office is requesting that anyone with additional details about Ashley-Drake contact Sergeant Nick Veltre at 908-347-7330 and Detective Craig Famoso at 908-578-1036.

