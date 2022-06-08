Mom Says Son's Orange Sneakers Led to Rescue From Mississippi River Following Barge Crash

Heroes
Mississippi
Caring Bridge
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:54 PM PDT, June 8, 2022

The child is currently in the ICU.

A mother is saying her son’s bright orange sneakers were what led to his miraculous rescue recently on the Mississippi River following a barge crash, according to WCCO.

On June 3, Jeremy Koenig, 45, and his four kids, who ranged in age from 11 to 3, were fishing in the Mississippi River in Red Wing, Missouri, when a barge collided with their small boat, cops said. The children were all wearing lifejackets, according to Central Daily.

Witnesses said that Koenig and three of his four children made it to shore but one of his kids, Vincent, was stuck in the water, WCCO reported.

In the dark water, the boy, Vincent, 5, was able to be spotted thanks to his bright orange sneakers, according to the family.

“Vincent was stuck underneath and thank goodness he was wearing shoes with orange bottoms. Jeremy spotted his shoes and was able to find him. It is unknown how long Vincent was submerged underwater.  I’m told that all the bystanders were extremely wonderful and they began CPR until EMS arrived,” the boy’s mother wrote on her Caring Bridge site.

The boy is currently at Mayo Clinic, and reportedly does not have brain damage. The Mayo Clinic tells WCCO the boy is in critical condition right now.

For more information on Vincent and if you wish to help the family, visit their Caring Bridge page.

Related Stories

As Shark Sightings Leave Beach-Goers Concerned, Ways to Stay Safe This Summer
Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After 85-Foot Jump From Waterfall
Uvalde Teacher Recalls Being Shot and Losing 11 Students in Massacre
Dallas Sheriff Performs CPR on Choking 4-Year-Old While in the Middle of TrafficNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing
Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing
1

Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing

Crime
Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall
Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall
2

Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall

Heroes
Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'
Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'
3

Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'

News
Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item
Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item
4

Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item

Offbeat
Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns
Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns
5

Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns

News