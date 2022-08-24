Mom Shocks Extended Family With New Baby After Keeping Pregnancy a Secret

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:02 PM PDT, August 24, 2022

“I had five previous miscarriages, and one of them was extremely traumatic,” Victoria Cameron-Cheyne tells Inside Edition. The grandparents' reaction to the surprise baby was captured on video.

Victoria Cameron-Cheyne gave her family the shock of a lifetime after keeping her pregnancy a total secret.

The mom made the decision not to reveal she was having another baby due to previous miscarriages and only revealed the baby after he was born.

“I had five previous miscarriages, and one of them was extremely traumatic,” Cameron-Cheyne said. 

If the recent pregnancy ended with a miscarriage, she didn’t want to have to go through the pain of telling all her relatives. 

The grandparents' reactions to the new baby were all captured on video. The four older kids proudly introduced their baby brother, Tyrian.

Cameron-Cheyne says her own kids didn’t know she was pregnant until 35 weeks.

“We are a very body positive family, so even though it was obvious my belly was growing, no one asked,” Cameron-Cheyne said.

Some critics say it was too much of a jolt for her family, but the proud new mom says everyone was thrilled -— once the shock was over.

