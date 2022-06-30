A 20-year-old mom was shot and killed Wednesday as she pushed her newborn baby in a stroller on the Upper East Side.

The killing is being called "another bleak episode in a wave of gun violence that has gripped New York City."

It happened around 8:30 p.m., when cops say a hooded man dressed all in black came up behind the young mother and shot her in the head, just feet from a school playground.

“When a mother is pushing a baby carriage down the block and is shot at point blank range, it shows just how this national problem is impacting families,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

The 3-month-old is unhurt.

Authorities say the mom, Azsia Johnson, was "targeted." No suspect has been named, but police reportedly want to question the baby's father.

The victim’s family reportedly says they had filed multiple domestic violence reports with police.

