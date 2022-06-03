Widow of Man Fatally Shot in Florida Movie Theater in 2014 Speaks Out After Accused Killer Is Acquitted

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:25 PM PDT, June 3, 2022

Curtis Reeves, a 71-year-old retired police captain, claimed self defense and was recently acquitted of second degree murder in Chad Oulson's 2014 death. “Not guilty, at least to me, does not equal innocent,” Chad's widow tells Inside Edition.

The wife of a man gunned down in a Florida movie theater eight years ago is speaking out for the first time since his killer was acquitted.

“Not guilty, at least to me, does not equal innocent,” Nicole Oulson told Inside Edition.

In 2014, Nicole and her husband, Chad Oulson, went to the movies in Tampa to see “Lone Survivor,” an action movie starring Mark Wahlberg. 

But before the movie even started, they got into an argument with 71-year-old Curtis Reeves, a retired police captain.

Chad Oulson was texting his babysitter, when Reeves told him to put away his phone. The argument escalated, and Chad threw a bag of popcorn. Reeves reacted by pulling out a handgun and shooting Chad in the chest.

In February, a jury found Reeves not guilty of second-degree murder after he said he feared for his life and claimed self defense.

“There was doubt and what that was that the jury saw, I don't know. Maybe it was his age or that he was prior police. To me, no, justice was not done,” Nicole said.

Nicole, who was sitting next to her husband, was also injured in the shooting when the bullet hit her ring finger.

“It's a little crooked and I can't bend it and close it all the way,” she said.

Nicole says she still does not have closure after losing her husband in such a horrific way.

“He was the love of my life. He was just an amazing, awesome, outgoing, caring, kind man,” Nicole said.

Their 10-year-old daughter Lexy was just 22 months when her father was shot to death. Now the family is trying to move forward, launching the Oulson Family Foundation in hopes of helping victims of gun violence.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel, where now we can turn things around and give back and keep his legacy alive,” Nicole said.

Related Stories

OnlyFans Model Says Fatal Stabbing of Boyfriend Was Self Defense
Texas Man Claims He Fatally Shot Girlfriend's Ex-Husband in Self Defense During Child Custody Argument
Banker Accused of Killing Hotel Worker Says He Acted in Self-Defense and Would Do It Again
Man Shoots Girlfriend’s Ex-Husband After Struggle for Gun, Claims Self-DefenseNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Cameron Boyce 'Coerced' Into Onscreen Kiss With Costar By Her Parents, Who Financed Film, Director Alleges
Cameron Boyce 'Coerced' Into Onscreen Kiss With Costar By Her Parents, Who Financed Film, Director Alleges
1

Cameron Boyce 'Coerced' Into Onscreen Kiss With Costar By Her Parents, Who Financed Film, Director Alleges

Entertainment
Convicted Murderer Who Escaped Texas Prison Bus Killed in Shootout With Cops After Allegedly Murdering Family
Convicted Murderer Who Escaped Texas Prison Bus Killed in Shootout With Cops After Allegedly Murdering Family
2

Convicted Murderer Who Escaped Texas Prison Bus Killed in Shootout With Cops After Allegedly Murdering Family

Crime
Pennsylvania Man Shoots Off Finger Then Dies in Fatal Car Accident
Pennsylvania Man Shoots Off Finger Then Dies in Fatal Car Accident
3

Pennsylvania Man Shoots Off Finger Then Dies in Fatal Car Accident

News
Pilot Fired for Allegedly Sleeping for 10 Minutes While Flying International Flight From New York to Rome
Pilot Fired for Allegedly Sleeping for 10 Minutes While Flying International Flight From New York to Rome
4

Pilot Fired for Allegedly Sleeping for 10 Minutes While Flying International Flight From New York to Rome

News
Inside Edition Investigates: Potentially Harmful Bacteria Found in Some of Las Vegas' Most Popular Pool Clubs
Inside Edition Investigates: Potentially Harmful Bacteria Found in Some of Las Vegas' Most Popular Pool Clubs
5

Inside Edition Investigates: Potentially Harmful Bacteria Found in Some of Las Vegas' Most Popular Pool Clubs

Investigative