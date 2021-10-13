A 47-year-old mom from Idaho is to be extradited to California this week where she faces multiple charges stemming from accusations by the Santa Clara District Attorney, claiming she hosted sex parties for teenagers and got them drunk, the New York Post reported.

Shannon O’Connor, who also goes by the name Shannon Bruga, now lives in Idaho and was extradited to California, where she faces 39 criminal counts including 12 felony counts and 10 misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, one count of misdemeanor sexual battery, three counts of misdemeanor child molestation, and 13 misdemeanor counts of providing alcohol to minors, the Mercury News reported.

O’Connor is accused of handing out condoms and supplying booze to minors between the ages of 14 and 15 and allegedly watched the teenagers perform sex acts in her home, prosecutors say.

There were reportedly at least half-a-dozen large, booze-filled sex romps between June 2020 and May 2021 while the COVID-19 pandemic raged on. There were several smaller gatherings involving teenagers mostly between the ages of 14 and 15, Mercury News reported.

In the statement-of-facts report provided by Santa Clara District Attorney Investigator Christina Hanks, she says that the defendant supplied “excessive amounts of alcohol” to her son — who was 14 when the parties allegedly started and turned 15 last October — and his friends.

Hanks’ statement of facts also says when the minors were “extremely intoxicated” O’Connor would “encourage” them to “engage in sexual activity with one another” and the defendant “facilitated” the sexual encounters and “watched” some of them.

In one instance, prosecutors say O’Connor watched and laughed in a bedroom while a drunk teenage boy mounted and groped a girl, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say the mom would keep the parties secret from other parents and even her husband while the teens got so drunk, they “would vomit, be unable to stand, and fall unconscious.”

“It’s just so terrible what she did to my daughter and these other children,” the mother of one of the alleged victims told the Mercury News. “My heart breaks for these kids. It’s been devastating. It’s a worst nightmare for a parent.”

At the time of the alleged parties, O’Connor’s son was a member of the Los Gatos High School football team, the Mercury News said.

Following the arrest, the school district released a statement saying it investigates, “any issues that arise on our campuses and work closely with law enforcement to support their investigation into matters that take place outside of school.”

“It is important to note that we take the topic of underage drinking very seriously and work continuously to promote awareness and dialogue in our classrooms and our community,” the statement continued. “Additionally, parents and families also play a crucial role in setting clear expectations for the behavior of our young people and in monitoring their activities. Only together can we effectively address social issues such as substance abuse.”

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office for comment and said she has not been extradited to California yet.

They added that O'Connor "has not been arraigned on charges listed in the news release. She is currently waiting extradition from Idaho and will be arraigned in Santa Clara County at a later date. Unfortunately, we do not have information on her legal representation."

The District Attorney said her attorney did not show up to court Tuesday.

Inside Edition Digital has also reached out to the Santa Clara Criminal Courts as to O’Connor’s next court appearance and if she has representation. We have not heard back. It remains unclear if she has an attorney and if she has entered a plea.

