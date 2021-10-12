A Florida teacher has been arrested for having an alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student, and Doral police confirmed that the teacher is pregnant, officials said.

Heiry Calvi, a 41-year-old teacher with the John I. Smith K-8 Center in Doral, Fl., was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with lewd and lascivious battery; electronic transmission harmful to minors; unlawful use of a communications device; child neglect; offenses against students by authority figures; contributing to delinquency and possession of a firearm on school property, the Miami Herald reported.

On Oct. 8, police found a Glock 43 9 mm, loaded with a round in the chamber following a traffic stop. Calvi told police that the gun belonged to her husband, according to a police report, CBS Miami reported.

On Saturday, Calvi made the $39,000 bail, according to Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation records, and was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, the news outlet said.

She did not tell police who the father was or share with them how far along she is in her pregnancy, the Herald reported.

Calvi had been under investigation since March when authorities learned of a video that surfaced of Calvi allegedly having sex with a student. The allegations were first reported to J.C. Bermudez Sr. High School, after a student showed others a video of himself and Calvi having sex, police said, the Herald reported.

Police say when they searched the student's phone, it contained nude pictures of Calvi and the student, and a WhatsApp message thread, where the pair reportedly communicated. There were text messages expressing their love for each other, according to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald.

“There were photographs that were certainly inappropriate, that indicate that there was in fact an inappropriate relationship,” Doral Police spokesperson R Valdes told CBS News affiliate WSVN.

According to police, Calvi and the student first became close when Calvi began tutoring him at his house late last year, the news outlet reported.

The arrest report also had an audio recording of the student telling someone else to deny anything he heard about the relationship with Calvi. In addition, the report showed that Calvi’s credit card was being used for the student, the Herald reported.

“A child does not have the legal authority to give consent even though the child may say ‘this is OK,’’’ Valdes said. “The responsibility is on the adult.”

Calvi, who was the student's former teacher at John I. Smith K-8 Center, which shares the same campus as J.C. Bermudez High, has worked for the Miami-Dade school district since 2001 and has been at John I. Smith since 2005, had no history of discipline, according to the MDCPS, the news outlet said.

Many of the students were shocked when they learned the news. A former student described Calvi as “a really good teacher, who knew how to explain things really well,” People reported.

After Calvi’s arrest, the school district released a statement: “Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by today’s arrest involving inappropriate employee behavior. When the District was apprised of these allegations in March, the employee was immediately reassigned to a non-school site location,” the statement read.

“The District will begin employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this school system. M-DCPS will continue to review its employee trainings to ensure that our workforce is fully aware of the District’s professional expectations of them and their ethical obligation to safeguard children.”

Calvi has not yet entered a plea, according to available online records, People reported. Calvi is the third South Florida teacher over the past week for having inappropriate actions with a student, CBS Miami reported.

