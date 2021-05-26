Ohio Teachers Aide Arrested for Alleged Sexual Relationship With One of Her Students, Police Say
A 33-year-old Ohio teacher's aide has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a middle school student at the school where she worked, a published report said.
Mandy Davis, a part-time aide at Teays Valley West Middle School was charged with rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to People.
A school employee contacted the Pickaway County sheriff's office regarding concerns she had about the “odd relationship” Davis had with one of her students, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
Detectives and law enforcement from multiple agencies executed a search warrant at Davis’ home to gather additional evidence, WBNS-TV reported.
On Wednesday, Teays Valley Local Schools issued a statement stating that Davis is no longer employed with the district.
"Since this is a pending personnel matter involving a district employee, our practice is not to publicly discuss the specific facts and circumstances,” the statement read.
“However, we can confirm that Ms. Davis has been notified that her services are no longer needed by the Board of Education.”
Davis's bond is set at $250,000 and if released she would be required to wear a GPS monitor, according to the Pickaway County Municipal Court, the Dispatch reported.
