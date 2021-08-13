Just ten days after a photo of Kristen McMullen and her newborn was taken, the 30-year-old mom succumbed to COVID-19, which she had contracted when she was eight-months pregnant.

“That was the only time she was able to touch the baby, hold the baby, anything,” relative James Syverson told Inside Edition. “Just long enough to take that photograph.”

Millions of women are refusing to get vaccinated because of doubts about the vaccine’s effects on their unborn child.

But now, the CDC is recommending all pregnant women get vaccinated, warning that pregnant women are much more likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19.

Sadly, the advice comes too late for some new moms, among them Cierra Chubb, who is battling COVID-19 in the ICU. She came down with the virus while eight-months pregnant, and was reluctant to get the vaccine while expecting.

“As soon as she gave birth she was going to get vaccinated,” her husband, Jamal Chubb, told Inside Edition while cradling their newborn son.

Doctors say there’s little hope Cierra will recover from the illness.

“Our family believes in miracles. We pray. I'm believing she's going to pull through this and be home with us again,” Jamal said.

Kristen Hutton, another new mom, caught COVID-19 while pregnant and had to have an emergency C-section last month. She tells Inside Edition she thought she was going to die. Fortunately, she made a full recovery.

“Had I known this would happen, I would have gotten vaccinated. I wouldn't wish this on anybody,” Hutton said.

