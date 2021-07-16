Pregnant Woman Gives Birth in Texas Gas Station Bathroom on Way to Hospital
The couple stopped at a gas station so the mom-to-be could use the restroom. But she was actually in labor, and the baby just couldn't wait.
A Texas woman pulled into a gas station to use the bathroom and left with a new baby. Kaitlyn Fullerton and her husband Sergio were headed to the hospital when Kaitlyn needed a bathroom break.
“I really thought I just needed to go to the restroom,” Kaitlyn told Inside Edition. Turns out, she was actually in labor but didn’t realize it.
“As soon as I stood up, my water broke. It happened so fast. As soon as it happened, I was like, oh no, oh God. Please, please don't let me have this baby in a restroom,” Kaitlyn said.
But the baby just couldn’t wait.
“As soon as I put my hand down there, I felt him come straight out. And I just held him right there in front of me and I was like, ‘Oh my God!’” Kaitlyn said.
Video shows the new mom right after giving birth, wrapped in a towel, with her baby boy sleeping in her arms and unaware of his dramatic entry into the world.
Little Callihan is a healthy baby boy, born at 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
