Mom Wakes Up From COVID-19 Related Coma and Meets Newborn Daughter 2 Weeks After Birth

A pregnant woman suffering from COVID-19 whose baby was born while she was in a medically-induced coma saw her baby for the first time, and the heartwarming moment was captured on video. "The world wants to meet you, my tiny little angel," Angela Primachenko can be heard saying in the footage.

The new mom was 33 weeks pregnant when she tested positive for the coronavirus. She was then admitted into the intensive care unit at a hospital Washington state after developing respiratory distress.

A medically-induced coma followed at the hospital where Primachenko also works as a respiratory therapist. She remained in a coma for eight days, and only when she woke up did she learn that doctors had induced delivery to improve her and her baby's chances of survival.

Hospital staff lined up to give the new mom a big cheer when she left the hospital's ICU.

"Just woke up and there was no more belly and to be honest it still hasn't hit me that I have another child," Primachenko said. The little girl, named Ava, is doing well. Both mom and baby are expected to come home this weekend.

RELATED STORIES

Can COVID-19 Cause Memory Loss? Coronavirus Survivors Describe 'Fog' and 'Missed Days' While Sick

Did the 49ers Super Bowl Defeat Prevent Coronavirus From Getting Worse in Bay Area?

12-Year-Old Scout's Invention Eases Pain Caused By Masks Protecting Against Coronavirus