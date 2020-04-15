12-Year-Old Scout's Invention Eases Pain Caused By Masks Protecting Against Coronavirus

A Canadian Scout is doing his part to battle the coronavirus pandemic, one set of ears at a time.
Twelve-year-old Quinn Callander is using his 3D printer to fashion guards that ease the ear pain of medical workers who must wear tight face masks all day, every day.
The elastic bands that fit over the ears causes pressure and pain. So Callander, using his printer, downloaded a design for a plastic strap that goes around the back of people's heads and relieves the tension caused by the elastic bands.
The wide plastic strap has notches, so the wearer can place the elastic bands over the notches that are most comfortable, while keeping the facemask firmly over the mouth and nose.
Quinn has been making the gadgets at home in Vancouver, inspired by a social media message his mother, Heather Roney, saw in which a local nurse was asking if someone could make such a device.
"I showed it to Quinn and Quinn thought he could do it," Roney told InsideEdition.com. "He started printing them out and we've been donating them locally and mailing them also across Canada and the United States as well."
The mother and son estimate they've made about 500 devices thus far. The design Quinn is using comes from the open-source 3D printing community Thingiverse, and it's been shared more than 60,000 times since the boy began his efforts last month, his mom said.
Quinn said his motivation comes from a simple desire to be of use in these troubling times."I felt we should help contribute in some way to the people who have been risking their life, spending their time and just trying their best to help stop the virus," he said.
His mom is proud of his big heart, and the response to his efforts.
"It's pretty heartwarming when you read the messages from all the people around the world that really have been touched by the posts of Quinn's initiative and have volunteered their 3D printers and their time, too.
"We're able to make a little bit of difference," she continued. "Which feels pretty good."
