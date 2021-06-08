More Than Half of Young Adults Would Choose Gardening Over Clubbing: Survey
COVID-19 has sparked a revival of plant care for many young folks, with over half of the polled group saying that gardening has kept them going while being quarantined.
A recent study showed that 8 out of 10 young adults think gardening is “cool," and over half would pick gardening over clubbing if given the choice.
Draper Tools commissioned this survey of over 2,000 adults between the ages of 18-34. COVID-19 has sparked a revival of plant care for many young folks, with over half of the polled group saying that gardening has kept them going while being quarantined.
Over 60% of the participants said they love shopping for gardening items, including seeds and tools.This demographic’s love of not only gardening but the tools is dismantling the idea that gardening is only for older people.
According to the results, some of the most popular houseplants are cacti, orchids, aloe vera, basil, spider plants and peace lilies.
Outdoor plants have also gotten attention, with the most common being daffodils, roses, tulips, mint and hydrangea.
Many of the participants wished that they had more room for their newfound loves, but almost 80% believe that you can start gardening with whatever space you presently have.
