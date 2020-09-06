Father Creates Sunflower Garden to Honor Late Teen Daughter Who Lost Battle With Cancer

One man has taken his grief and turned it into new life as he has planted a garden to honor his daughter and wife who both passed away. Tony Brawner endured two heartbreaking losses. First, the passing of his daughter, Amy, from cancer when she was just 14 years old in 1997. Then, 12 years later, Brawner lost his wife.

He planted Amy’s Garden just last year to help him cope but now the sunflowers are now helping comfort Tony’s community.

About 40 people a day come by “Amy’s Garden” in Tennessee.

“I don't want to be bitter, I have been at times, I’m not gonna deny that,” he admitted to Inside Edition Digital.

The garden was one way for him to process his loss and keep his loved ones close but also helping others enjoy the flowers with his daughter as the part of nature coming from the ground and her mom always close by as the butterfly in the area.

“I have a lot of faith and trust God's plan is the way to go,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Following Chadwick Boseman's Death, Gastroenterologist Says Colon Cancer in Young People on the Rise

TV Anchor Kim Allison Latos Grateful to Viewer Who Noticed Cancer Lump on Her Neck

Reporter's Cancerous Lump Spotted by Eagle-Eyed Viewer: 'Please Have Your Thyroid Checked'