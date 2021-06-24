According to a new poll conducted by CBS News, the majority of Americans believe that while progress has been made in regard to ending discrimination against the LGBTQ community, we still have a long way to go.

Nearly eight in 10 Americans believe that some discrimination against LGBTQ people still exists today, much of which is against transgender people.

In a poll about whether transgender student athletes should be able to play on a team that matches the sex they identify as, majorities of the liberals and democrats polled said yes. Other political groups did not agree, saying those athletes should play on the team that matches their assigned sex at birth, CBS News reported.

Recently, Laurel Hubbard made history as the first openly transgender athlete set to go to the Olympics. A third of Americans report knowing someone who is transgender, the station reported.

While democrats and liberals were the first to be supportive of same-sex marriage, today it is supported by the majority of Americans. For those who initially opposed it and now support it, knowing someone who is gay or lesbian played a part in changing their decision, according to CBS News.

Religiosity plays a role in people's views, it appeared. Those who marked that religion is “very important” opposed same-sex marriage being legal, according to the CBS News poll.

Related Stories