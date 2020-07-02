Mother Alleges in Lawsuit She Was Fired Over Kids Being Noisy During Her Business Calls

San Diego mom Drisana Rios is alleging in a new lawsuit against her former employer, Hub International, that she was fired because her kids made too much noise during business calls while she worked from home during the pandemic.

A photo posted by Rios shows her 4-year-old daughter holding a sign that reads, "My mommy got fired because her boss didn't want to hear me in the background."

Rios, an insurance account executive, says that her boss didn't want to hear her two kids, aged 1 and 4, making noise during business calls.

"He said the kids cannot be heard on business calls with clients, it's unprofessional," Rios said on "Good Morning America." "I don't understand. I'm meeting the deadlines. I'm working so hard. There's times I am working at night to make up for anything that needs to be done the next day."

She's suing the company for gender discrimination and wrongful termination.

In a statement, the company said, "While we can’t comment on pending litigation, HUB is proud to have successfully transitioned 90% of its 12,000+ employees to working remotely from home throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

RELATED STORIES

Colorado Brinks Truck Driver Says She Was Fired After Being Robbed, Told She Didn't Follow Protocol

Ex-Miami Dolphins Cheerleader Claims She Was Discriminated Against After Revealing She Was a Virgin

Flight Attendant Says She Was Fired by Delta Air Lines Due to Her Age