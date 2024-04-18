Mother Found Dead in Clothing Donation Box at Florida Mall, Police Say

News
Body Found In WinnDixie Mall
The woman's body was found at this Winn Dixie shopping plaza.Winn Dixie
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 10:07 AM PDT, April 18, 2024

A Florida mother was found dead inside a clothing donation box by police answering call of children searching for their mom.

A mother was found dead inside a clothing donation box in Florida by police who said it appeared the mom had climbed inside the receptacle.

The unidentified woman was discovered inside a curbside container for donated shoes, clothing and toys at the Winn Dixie Plaza in High Springs.

“We do not suspect foul play right now,” said High Springs Chief of Police Antoine Sheppard. on Wednesday. “There’s very limited information and obviously an autopsy will be done that will give us more information on the cause of death.”

Witnesses said the woman's children had been looking for their mother in several shops located in the plaza, police said.

Hours later, her body was found in the container.

The woman's remains were transferred to the coroner's office, where an autopsy will be performed, police said.

Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

No details were released about the children or their whereabouts following their mother's death.

