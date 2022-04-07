An Iowa mother, whose 9-year-old daughter attempted suicide twice after allegedly being bullied and harassed about her hair and skin tone by her classmates, is speaking out amid her terrifying ordeal, according to published news reports

Marissa Geopfrat said her daughter, Reighlynn Geopfrat, had been bullied since the school year started. She said the harassment has caused her daughter to attempt suicide twice, and run away from home, WHO13 News reported.

She claimed that the school never reached out to her until she contacted them, the news outlet reported.

“What if she would have been successful? What if her friends decide to do the same because they can’t take it? It’s just horrible,” Geopfrat told WHO13 News, in part. “They are 9 years old. You shouldn’t be thinking things like that at 9 years old.”

Geopfrat said her daughter is getting therapy but is not comfortable returning to school.

Feeling frustrated with the system, Geopfrat decided to share her daughter’s ordeal on social media. She hired an outside company to investigate, according to WHO13 News. It was her way to be more proactive and help her child and other children who are victimized, the news outlet reported.

“Trying to hold the school district accountable is not a witch-hunt,” Geopfrat said. “It is advocating for your child and other children, Helping them know that bullying is not okay. That harassment [and] assault is not okay.”

Currently, there is an active investigation into the school district, the news outlet reported.

Jennifer Lane, director of communications and community relations at Fort Dodge Community School District, sent Inside Edition Digital a statement, regarding the allegations.

“The Fort Dodge Community School District’s number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students. We take all bullying and harassment allegations seriously and are investigating the current allegations according to our policies and procedures,” the statement said.

“The Fort Dodge Community School District does not condone and will not tolerate bullying. We will continue to work to ensure all students feel safe and welcome in our schools.”

Related Stories