Mother of 28-Year-Old Paralyzed at Chiropractor Says Neck Adjustments Aren't Worth the Risk

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:09 PM PDT, July 14, 2022

Caitlin Jensen is in the ICU and unable to talk or move after her family says she was paralyzed during a visit to the chiropractor.

A 28-year-old woman was paralyzed from a neck adjustment at the chiropractor, according to her family.

Caitlin Jensen was fun-loving and loved the outdoors, her devastated mom said. Now she is in the ICU and cannot move or talk.

“She can communicate only by blinking. She can nod now. She can also give us a thumbs up or thumbs down on the left side. She cannot speak. She's just laying there,” Darlene Jensen said.

“It’s heartbreaking. If I could trade places with her, I would do it in a heartbeat. She’s got her whole life ahead of her. It crushes me,” the mom continued.

Caitlin Jensen went to a local chiropractor in Savannah, Georgia, for a stiff neck after studying for college exams. 

During her neck adjustment, her family says things started to go horribly wrong. Four arteries were ruptured. She suffered a stroke and cardiac arrest.

“I got a phone call from her phone and it was actually the chiropractor and he told me that she was having a reaction to the treatment and that they had called an ambulance,” Darlene said.

When asked if she blames the chiropractor, Darlene said, “Blame is a strong word and I feel bad for everyone in this entire situation. Nobody wanted this.”

But she still believes that people should stop getting neck adjustments. “It’s not worth the risk, period.”

Caitlin Jensen’s chiropractor, Dr. TJ Harpham, declined to discuss the incident, citing patient confidentiality.

Chiropractor Dr. Robert Pomahac, who did not treat Caitlin, says accidents like hers are very unusual.

“It’s about 1 out of 100,000. So very, very uncommon. I’ve probably given 300,000 adjustments in the 20 years of practice, and I’ve never had this situation occur,” Pomahac said. 

It’s estimated that 35 million Americans go to a chiropractor each year. 

Related Stories

Are Chiropractic Adjustments Good for Babies? Some Doctors Say Scientific Evidence Is Lacking
Woman Accuses Chiropractor of Sexual Assault After Touching Her Breasts: 'I Trusted Him'
Did a Visit to the Chiropractor Cause This Playboy Model's Death?
Should You Bring Your Baby to Get Adjusted by a Chiropractor?Investigative

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mother of 28-Year-Old Paralyzed at Chiropractor Says Neck Adjustments Aren't Worth the Risk
Mother of 28-Year-Old Paralyzed at Chiropractor Says Neck Adjustments Aren't Worth the Risk
1

Mother of 28-Year-Old Paralyzed at Chiropractor Says Neck Adjustments Aren't Worth the Risk

News
Man Says Great White Shark ‘Spit Me Out’ After Biting Leg in Half During Attack
Man Says Great White Shark ‘Spit Me Out’ After Biting Leg in Half During Attack
2

Man Says Great White Shark ‘Spit Me Out’ After Biting Leg in Half During Attack

News
Murdaugh Murders: Disgraced South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh Charged With Killing Wife Maggie, Son Paul
Murdaugh Murders: Disgraced South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh Charged With Killing Wife Maggie, Son Paul
3

Murdaugh Murders: Disgraced South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh Charged With Killing Wife Maggie, Son Paul

Crime
Georgia 20-Year-Old Killed by Falling Gate in Freak Accident at Rodeo
Georgia 20-Year-Old Killed by Falling Gate in Freak Accident at Rodeo
4

Georgia 20-Year-Old Killed by Falling Gate in Freak Accident at Rodeo

News
Is That a Casket on the Side of a California Freeway? 'Yep, It's a Coffin,' Police Say
Is That a Casket on the Side of a California Freeway? 'Yep, It's a Coffin,' Police Say
5

Is That a Casket on the Side of a California Freeway? 'Yep, It's a Coffin,' Police Say

Offbeat