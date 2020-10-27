Mother of 3 Hopes to Rebuild Her Life After Husband Allegedly Plotted to Kill Her

An Arizona woman says she is trying to rebuild her life after police arrested her husband for allegedly plotting to poison her during a family vacation, according to reports. Theresa Doctors, her husband, and their three children were heading out the door for a weekend trip to California in July when six detectives showed up at their home, she said. At their doorstep, Mesa Arizona Police announced that her husband of eight years, 42-year-old Dallas Michaels, was allegedly intending to poison her.

"That's when they informed me," she said, "that my husband was plotting to kill me."

An unidentified woman had reported the alleged plot to police on June 2, saying Michaels had been discussing the plan with her over the last six months, according to a police report. Dallas allegedly wanted the unnamed woman to buy the drug fentanyl, which he would use to poison his wife's drink, police say.

The woman, police said, reported Michaels "wanted to kill his wife because he was engaged in a long-term affair" and also wanted to collect on her life $500,000 life insurance policy.

Michaels was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of solicitation to possess narcotics.

He is being held without bail at Maricopa County Jail.

Doctors created a GoFundMe page, asking for donations to help her family relocate.

"It's been one heck of a 2020 for me and I could use your help in getting back on my feet so that I can make a new life for me and my kids."



