A California mother of five out celebrating her 30th birthday was killed in a freak accident when she fell out of a party bus onto a busy Los Angeles freeway and was struck by an oncoming car, officials said, according to a published news report.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Heather Garcia, was pronounced dead when officers from the California Highway Patrol arrived at 2:55 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood, [101] Freeway, and Los Angeles Street, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), CBSLA reported.

Garcia was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the authorities, according to the California State Highway Patrol, the news outlet reported.

Garcia had been out with friends and relatives also celebrating her niece's birthday. Devastated family members said that Garcia was reportedly dancing when she tripped and fell back on the door, ABC7 News reported.

They told the news station that when the door opened, Garcia fell onto the freeway.

“I don’t know how the door opened,” Garcia's brother, Juan Garcia said, The New York Post reported. “Nobody knows how the door opened. The door shouldn’t have opened up.”

Rafael Corral, Garcia’s grief-stricken husband, described his wife on a GoFundMe as “his rock, his best friend, and the love of his life."

“She was a great mom always taking care of our children. She loved our kids and she lived to take care of us,” Corral said. “I feel lost without her.'

The Army veteran called on his community to help him raise money for his wife’s burial and help him prepare to be the “mom” and the “dad” of their five children, ages 10, 8, 6, 5 and 1.

“We had so many plans and now I am left with so many questions and an extremely broken heart,” he said. “Our children will never see their mother again and I do not know how I am going to continue but I know she will always be with us.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, his fundraiser garnered nearly $81,000, exceeding his original goal of $50,000.

“Heather I will never forget you and I will always tell the kids how much you loved them everyday. May God watch over us during this difficult time. May you Rest in Paradise my love, until we meet again. I would appreciate any help,” Corral wrote.

The incident remains under investigation. The CHP's Central Los Angeles office is asking anyone with information to call at (323) 343-0732.

