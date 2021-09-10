Mother of Three Found Dead Upon Family's Return From Vacation

A mother’s body was discovered in her Los Angeles home upon her family’s return from a vacation.

Virginia Cantero’s estranged husband and three children had gone to Mexico for a long weekend. When the family came home, they found the 36-year-old unresponsive, according to the LAPD.

Police say that the time of death is unclear, but it was evident she had been dead for days.

Cantero’s brother, Sean Soto, told NBC 4 that he suspects she was killed shortly after her family left town on Friday. ​​"I called her the last few days … no response," he said.

LAPD detective Christine Moselle told People that there was no sign of forced entry, so authorities do not believe Cantero was subject to a break-in or burglary.

Upon the arrival of the police, Cantero’s car was missing, and was later found miles away from the late mother’s home.

Authorities are waiting on an autopsy for an official cause of death, and no arrests have been made yet, according to the police.

"We are still developing a suspect but we have a person of interest," Moselle said to the outlet.

Soto described his sister as someone who was dedicated and generous, telling NBC4 that she, "loved her kids, would give her shirt off her back for anybody.”

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at 818-374-9550. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

