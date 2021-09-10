Mother of Three Found Dead Upon Family's Return From Vacation | Inside Edition

Mother of Three Found Dead Upon Family's Return From Vacation

Crime
virginia cantero
Facebook
By Taneasha White
First Published: 9:13 AM PDT, September 10, 2021

Virginia Cantero stayed home while her husband and three teenage children visited Mexico. After an initial investigation, police say she was a "victim of a violent homicide," reports NBC 4.

A mother’s body was discovered in her Los Angeles home upon her family’s return from a vacation.

Virginia Cantero’s estranged husband and three children had gone to Mexico for a long weekend. When the family came home, they found the 36-year-old unresponsive, according to the LAPD.

Police say that the time of death is unclear, but it was evident she had been dead for days.

Cantero’s brother, Sean Soto, told NBC 4 that he suspects she was killed shortly after her family left town on Friday. ​​"I called her the last few days … no response," he said.

LAPD detective Christine Moselle told People that there was no sign of forced entry, so authorities do not believe Cantero was subject to a break-in or burglary. 

Upon the arrival of the police, Cantero’s car was missing, and was later found miles away from the late mother’s home.

Authorities are waiting on an autopsy for an official cause of death, and no arrests have been made yet, according to the police.

"We are still developing a suspect but we have a person of interest," Moselle said to the outlet. 

Soto described his sister as someone who was dedicated and generous, telling NBC4 that she, "loved her kids, would give her shirt off her back for anybody.”

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at 818-374-9550. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Related Stories

Virginia Mother TerriLynn St. John Found Dead, Covered in Leaves Not Far From Her Home
Mother Shot Dead by Husband at Play Center in Front of Her Children
Los Angeles Woman Considered a 'Mother to Everyone' Found Dead, Relatives Say She Was 'Bound and Hog-Tied'
Mother and Three-Month-Old Baby Found Dead With Throats Cut: CopsNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

20 Years On, How Young People Born After 9/11 Have Come to View the Day and Say How It Has Shaped Them
20 Years On, How Young People Born After 9/11 Have Come to View the Day and Say How It Has Shaped Them
1

20 Years On, How Young People Born After 9/11 Have Come to View the Day and Say How It Has Shaped Them

Human Interest
Facing COVID-19 Grief, Some Mourners Turn to Belief in the Beyond for Comfort
Facing COVID-19 Grief, Some Mourners Turn to Belief in the Beyond for Comfort
2

Facing COVID-19 Grief, Some Mourners Turn to Belief in the Beyond for Comfort

Inspirational
20 Years After Being Destroyed on 9/11, St. Nicholas Church Reopens in New York City as National Shrine
20 Years After Being Destroyed on 9/11, St. Nicholas Church Reopens in New York City as National Shrine
3

20 Years After Being Destroyed on 9/11, St. Nicholas Church Reopens in New York City as National Shrine

Human Interest
5 Halfway House Residents Speak Out About Daring Rescue of Elderly Couple From Burning Car
5 Halfway House Residents Speak Out About Daring Rescue of Elderly Couple From Burning Car
4

5 Halfway House Residents Speak Out About Daring Rescue of Elderly Couple From Burning Car

Heroes
He Carried His Son's Body From 9/11's Rubble. Now Lee Ielpi Carries the Weight of Educating Those Born After
He Carried His Son's Body From 9/11's Rubble. Now Lee Ielpi Carries the Weight of Educating Those Born After
5

He Carried His Son's Body From 9/11's Rubble. Now Lee Ielpi Carries the Weight of Educating Those Born After

Human Interest