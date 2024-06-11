Mother Who Sparked Outrage Over Not Returning Shopping Carts Speaks Out

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:39 AM PDT, June 11, 2024

“I do return my shopping cart all of the time but when my kids are in the car I’m not willing to put the cart back and be away from my children, even if it’s 20 seconds,” Dr. Leslie Dobson tells Inside Edition.

A woman who sparked outrage on social media after declaring she does not return her shopping carts is speaking out about the controversy.

Dr. Leslie Dobson, a psychologist from Long Beach, California tells Inside Edition that she does return her shopping carts.

"I do return my shopping cart all of the time, but when my kids are in the car, I’m not willing to put the cart back and be away from my children, even if it’s 20 seconds," she says.

Dobson’s original video on the subject has gone viral. To date, it has 12 million views and thousands of angry comments, including death threats.

"I received numerous death treats, like ‘You need to return your shopping cart,’ curse word, ‘or I will kill you.'" Dobson says. 

Dobson says she did not post her original video to TikTok just to go viral.

"I’ve had thousands of moms message me saying 'I came into the parking lot today and I looked over my shoulder just to be extra safe,' and that was the whole point," she says. "We can’t be too comfortable because we might be a victim.”

Related Stories

Lunden Roberts, Mom of Hunter Biden's 5-Year-Old Daughter, Speaks Out
Man Drives Off Embankment, Is Saved After Dog Runs 4 Miles for Help
Fire Department Uses Cooling Bags to Treat People Who Are Overheating
Why Are There a Record Number of Cicadas This Year?News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers
Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers
1

Mica Miller's Family Pushes Mental Abuse Law As John Paul's Ex-Wife Says He Had Sex With Minors, Sex Workers

News
Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom
Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom
2

Woman's Claims of Being Cherrie Mahan, Girl Missing Since 1985, Investigated by Police, Met With Doubts by Mom

News
Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition
Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition
3

Fishermen Tread Water for Over 4 Hours Before Being Rescued After Boat Sinks During Fishing Competition

News
Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense
Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense
4

Jamey Noel's Bail Hiked to $1.5 Million Cash, Judge Says Sheriff 'Flaunted' Luxuries at Taxpayer Expense

Crime
San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark
San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark
5

San Diego Swimmer Rescued by Teammates After Being Bitten by Shark

News