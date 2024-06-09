Phoenix Fire Department Uses Cooling Bags to Treat People Who Are Overheating Amid Intense Temperatures

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:52 AM PDT, June 9, 2024

Phoenix, Arizona, is preparing for the summer and the rise in temperature that comes with it.

This year, Arizona is also bracing for record temperatures. On Thursday, Phoenix reached a high of 113 degrees, making it the hottest day of 2024 so far.

It's not uncommon for the area to see those extreme temperatures in early June. Thursday's 113-degree heat beat the record set for that same day in 2016, when the temperature reached 111 degrees. 

With record-breaking temperatures can come significant dangers, which the Phoenix Fire Department is aware of, and now has a new way to treat people who are overheating.

A member of the department showed KPHO how a cooling bag is used.

The bag keeps the ice close to all sides of the patient and will help bring down their temperature.

The opening of the bag also allows medical staff to monitor vital signs and administer other treatments, such as IV drips.

The Arizona Department of Health has shared tips on how to stay safe in the heat, including remaining inside air-conditioned buildings, to not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device, to limit outdoor activity, wear loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing, drink water more often than usual and to not wait until you're thirsty to drink, and to avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar while outside.

A map of cooling centers in Arizona can be found here, and more resources provided by the Arizona Department of Health on heat preparedness and safety can be found here

