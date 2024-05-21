A nurse came to the rescue using a familiar tune after a cyclist collapsed in the Arizona heat.

Good Samaritans gave chest compressions after a cyclist collapsed. One rescuer broke out and sang the Bee Gees hit song “Stayin' Alive,” which first responders say has a good beat to follow when giving chest compressions.

The rescuer was a nurse who happened to be hiking on a trail when the cyclist suffered his medical emergency.

Other good Samaritans sang along until first responders arrived.

“That was something I had come up with. I learned in my certification class that kind of is a reminder for us when we’re doing CPR to get the rhythm and the motion correctly,” nurse Desirlee Lewis tells Inside Edition.

The cyclist survived.

“I’ve watched the video a bunch of times so I’ve rocked with them,” cyclist Marc Biren tells Inside Edition.

Biren says he suffered a heart attack once before.

Biren says he met a lot of angels that day, but No. 1 on that list is Lewis.

“Desirlee has a very important place in my heart,” Biren says.