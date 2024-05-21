The National Parks Service has closed Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park Monday after they say a grizzly bear attacked and seriously injured a man in the mountain.

The grizzly was one of two bears that surprised the 35-year-old man from Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon on Signal Mountain, CBS News reported.

Rescuers flew the injured man by helicopter to an ambulance that drove him to a nearby hospital. He is expected to recover, the National Parks Service said in a statement, however they did not identify him.

“Based on initial reports from the injured visitor and preliminary information conducted as part of an ongoing investigation of the site, law enforcement rangers and park biologists believe the incident was a surprise encounter with two grizzly bears, with one of the bears contacting and injuring the visitor,” the National Parks Service said in a statement.

The Grand Teton National Park Foundation says that grizzly bears are “very active” in the park and encourages visitors to carry bear spray with them as well as travel in large groups, make a lot of noise and be alert at all times.

The National Park Service added that if you see a bear, give it space.

“If you see a bear, please give it space. Always stay at least 100 yards away. If you choose to watch or photograph the bear, use a spotting scope, binoculars, or telephoto lens. Park in designated areas, and never block travel lanes. Follow the directions of staff in places where bears are sighted,” the National Park Service said in a statement.

They also added that if a bear is spotted, do not run but back away slowly.