San Francisco residents were frightened this week when they noticed a mountain lion roaming the streets of two neighborhoods.

The wild animal was captured on a doorbell camera strolling around two San Francisco neighborhoods on Tuesday, causing alarm for some residents in the Portola District and Bernal Heights Park on the southern edge of the city, CBS San Francisco reported.

"There is a lot of undeveloped land on the coastal land. Normally they'll come up the coast, see they're in San Francisco and turn around," Virginia Donohue, the Executive Director of San Francisco Animal Care and Control, told Inside Edition Digital on Wednesday.

As of 3 a.m. Wednesday, the lion's collar data indicted it is still in Bernal Heights, Donohue said.

"He is probably hunkered down somewhere and will leave once it gets to be dusk," she said adding, "He is just 'lost and confused.'"

Authorities said the animal has been collared by the Puma Project, a big cat-tracking conservation program based in the Bay Area, according to CBS San Francisco.

“I couldn’t believe it,” a resident told the outlet. “I mean, I just moved here and I heard about coyotes. But a mountain lion? That’s straight out of a movie."

The animal was not violent or aggressive with humans, according to witnesses. Anyone who may encounter a mountain lion should face the animal, make noise and try to look big.

People should not turn away or run from it, officials said.

Donohue said the lion is a male, about 2 years old and 100 pounds. Officials are expecting the lion to find his way back home on his own without any intervention.

