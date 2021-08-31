Shaquille Brewster kept his cool even when his storm coverage was interrupted. The incident happened live on MSNBC while he was reporting on Tropical Storm Ida from Gulfport, Mississippi.

During his broadcast, he and his crew caught the attention of someone driving by.

Video shows a white pickup truck pull over right behind Brewster as he’s reporting. A man gets out of the vehicle and runs over.

Brewster continues with his report, but the man can be heard off-camera yelling and berating the crew. The man eventually turns back to Brewster, who has to end the report.

“Craig, I’m going to toss it back to you because we have a person who needs a little help right now,” he said. And in the back, the man can be seen yelling “hey” repeatedly.

Afterward, viewers were left wondering what happened to Brewster when the camera cut away.

Anchor Craig Melvin later gave the audience an update.

“One of our correspondents was disrupted by some wacky guy in Mississippi,” he said. “Pleased to report Shaquille Brewster is doing just fine. Shaq is OK.”

Brewster even confirmed on Twitter that he and his crew were “good” after an outpouring of concern.

