Muffins Recalled After Possible Listeria Contamination

More than two dozen types of muffins sold at retailers nationally are being recalled due to concerns about potential listeria contamination. Listeria kills 260 Americans a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The muffins were available for purchase at 7-Eleven, Stop & Shop and all Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs, and consumers are being asked to immediately dispose of them. Give and Go Prepared Foods, which sold the 26 different types of muffins, said no one has fallen ill, and that the issue was noticed during an environmental monitoring program.

A list of the products included in the recall can be found here. Consumers can also contact the company at 844-366-1171 for more information about the recall.

Listeria can cause serious infections that can be fatal in children, elderly people, or those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause fever, severe headaches, stiffness and diarrhea in healthy adults.

Related Stories