Murder Suspect Gets Retrial After Letter From Late Wife Warning He Might Hurt Her Is Deemed Inadmissible

A Wisconsin man convicted of killing his wife more than two decades ago is being retried after an appeals court ruled a key piece of evidence used in his first trial should never have been admitted into evidence.

Mark Jensen, 63, is accused of murdering his wife Julia in 1998.

Prosecutors allege he poisoned her with antifreeze before suffocating her over the course of a three-day period. Jensen has always maintained his innocence.

A jury convicted Jensen in 2008 of first-degree intentional homicide, based in part on a letter Julia had written prior to her death.

“If anything happens to me [my husband] would be my first suspect," wrote Julie in that letter, which she gave to a neighbor.

A Wisconsin appeals court ruled that the letter should never have been admitted into evidence.

Jensen's previous conviction has now been vacated and his retrial is underway. It is expected to last three more weeks.

