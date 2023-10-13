A yoga instructor facing murder charges for allegedly gunning down a competitive cycler who police say she believed was also her love rival, is likely to face additional charges after escaping guards during a medical visit.

Authorities say, Kaitlin Armstrong used a doctor’s appointment outside jail in Austin to make the escape attempt. Footage shows Armstrong making a break for it and being pursued by a corrections officer.

Armstrong tried to jump over a wall but when that did not work, she was chased around a tree.

Armstrong is facing charges in the 2022 slaying of a professional cyclist. She has pled not guilty. Police say she believed the victim, Moriah Wilson, was having an affair with her boyfriend.

Authorities say after the alleged murder, Armstrong fled to Costa Rica to live at a beachfront lodge and tried to make a new life as a yoga instructor.

When the 34-year-old was caught in Costa Rica after being on the lam for 43 days, she appeared to have undergone cosmetic surgery, including a nose job, to hide her appearance.

This time, her life on the run lasted around 10 minutes.

“She made it about a block and a half through a neighborhood. Our officers never lost sight of her, were able to chase her down and catch up and to restrain her,” the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says.