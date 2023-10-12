A United States Navy chief out celebrating his promotion ended up behind bars after allegedly attacking his girlfriend in their Florida hotel room.

Kyle Rogemoser, 36, is now charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery to intentionally cause bodily harm, according to his court docket, which is punishable by up to one year in in prison if found guilty.

It is unclear what impact this alleged incident might have on his professional post, and the United States Navy did not respond to a request for comment.

The alleged victim told Officer M. Cardwell of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that she and Rogemoser arrived at the hotel around 5 p.m. on Friday. and shared an alcoholic beverage, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

That was followed by "a celebratory dinner at the hotel for the suspect's promotion to chief in the navy," says the arrest affidavit.

The alleged victim then said that she and Rogemoser then went back to their room at the DoubleTree, where they had a verbal argument, according to the arrest affidavit.

"[T]he victim stated the suspect punched her in the mouth three times," says the arrest affidavit. "She started to call for help and she heard a knock on the hotel door, and she opened it"

The arrest affidavit says that this is when the witness entered the room and took the alleged victim out of the room while they contacted law enforcement.

Once officers arrived on the scene, the alleged victim agreed to have her injuries photographed, according to the affidavit, and Officer Cardwell said that she "observed red marks on her chin and neck as well as well as what appeared to be fresh blood on her neck."

The witness also stated that the alleged victim had red marks on her face when he entered the room, according to the arrest affidavit.

Rogemoser was arrested after the witness pointed him out as he walked through the hotel lobby, according to police, who noted in the arrest affidavit that the newly promoted chief "was extremely intoxicated" and "stated that he did not understand his [Miranda] rights."

Jail records show that Rogemoser was booked into jail in the early morning hours of Saturday and released Tuesday after posting bail. He is also prohibited from drinking alcohol or having contact with the alleged victim while out on bail.

Rogemoser is set to be arraigned on Oct. 31 and does not have a lawyer.