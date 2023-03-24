Police in Illinois announced they have ended their search for a missing 21-year-old U.S. Navy sailor who disappeared after going out to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, saying they have found no signs of the young man.

Seamus Gray, has not been seen or heard from since around 2 am on Saturday after he left a bar in Waukegan and did not report back to his naval base at the required time, said the City of Waukegan. He was seen on camera walking very close to the lake shoreline, police said.

Video from the bar Gray left showed he was alone but earlier in the night Gray is believed to have gotten into an altercation over his wallet while in a bar, according to CBS News. Waukegan police are aware of the incident and are trying to identify the individuals involved, the news site reported.

Waukegan Police said they were alerted of his disappearance on Tuesday and were working with other officials to locate the missing U.S. Navy member. Waukegan police said the missing persons report was filed once the Naval Base learned that that was where he was last seen.

Authorities expanded their search Friday to North Chicago, toward the naval base, where they said Gray may have been traveling toward. Drones and a canine were reportedly used to help the searchers, which included about 100 Navy personnel. They scoured as much land as they could, including private property that they were given permission to search, Waukegan Police Commander Scott Chastain said at a press conference Friday.

"We did search the heavily wooded area, the beaches along the coast of the water and also the Coast Guard was out on the water as well searching," Chastain said, WLS-TV reported. "After an extensive search, exhausting all of our efforts, we made it all the way back to the base and we were unable to locate him at this time."

Police ask anyone with any information to call the authorities immediately.

“If anyone has heard anything, saw my son, knows of anything please be brave and come forward,” Gray's mother, Kerry Gray wrote on social media. “Séamus is my life, my love, my son, was told every single day how proud I am of him and the man he has become.”

