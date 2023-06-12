Residents in a Northeast L.A. neighborhood are not loving the mysterious food orders, mainly from McDonald's and Starbucks, that have been repeatedly arriving at their doorsteps.

The unwanted food orders began arriving in February and lasted weeks during which several residents of the areas received over ten deliveries before it stopped, the LA Times reported.

Unfortunately for the Highland Park neighborhood, the deliveries have started up again.

“We’ve had 3 deliveries ... of a single order of McDonald’s fries.” resident Alison Perrine told the LA Times.

Another resident of the area, Richard Kulchar reported receiving 13 orders over just a two-day span, KTLA reported. The unwanted orders got so bad that he finally put a sign on his door telling Uber Eats to not deliver anything to his door anymore, the news site said.

“It’s five McDonald’s orders, one a day, with a little kids-sized milk in them,” Kulchar told KTLA. “Nobody knows why and it’s half funny and half really annoying.”

As to why these residents are being hit with these food orders, one person told KTLA they believe it could be publicity, while Kulchar theorizes it may be credit card fraud.

“I think it’s low-grade criminals trying to scam credit cards and see if they work,” Kulchar told KTLA.

"We were all very confused," resident Morgan Currier told KCAL News during the initial wave of deliveries. "We thought it was a prank. But if it was a prank it was a very expensive one."

“We ... will not hesitate to take additional action if the unsolicited orders continue,” an Uber spokeswoman told the LA Times.

The Uber Eats parent company is investigating whether the food deliveries are being used to test stolen credit cards, the LA Times reported.

