Mystery as Arizona Mother and 2 Sons Planning to Go Camping Vanish and Search Continues 2 Weeks On

The search continues for an Arizona mother and her two sons who set out on a camping trip more than two weeks ago and haven’t been heard from or seen since. Police said on Monday the family may be headed to Tennessee, according to a published report.

Amy Harshbarger and her two sons, Garret Harshbarger, 13, and Miles Hammock-Harshbarger, 7, were reported missing on Aug. 13. One of the boy’s relatives reported the family missing. As of Monday afternoon, there were still no updates and the police continue to investigate.

Harshbarger made a statement about camping in the area of Payson or Prescott but did not give an exact location where they were heading, Temple police said in a news release.

Meanwhile, family members are frantic and want answers.

“This is definitely out of character,” Jennifer Robinson, Harshbarger’s sister told News 12. “She is a loving mom and responsible with her boys always wanting the best for them. This is definitely shocking for us. We just want to know she is safe and the boys are safe.”

Family members said that it is not unusual for the family to go camping.

Robinson said her sister told her children’s school and some people in her apartment complex about camping in the Payson or Prescott area, Arizona Republic reported.

Tempe police are seeking the public’s assistance on their whereabouts.

They said the family is possibly traveling in a silver 2004 Toyota Sequoia headed eastbound on Highway 27 from Huntsville, Alabama, with a possible destination of Tennessee, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

Related Stories