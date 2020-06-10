NASCAR Prohibits Confederate Flag From All Events and Properties

NASCAR on Wednesday announced it will prohibit the display of the confederate flag at all of its events and on its properties.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry," the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing said in a statement. "Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

NASCAR's announcement comes after Darrell "Bubba" Wallace, the first full-time African-American driver on NASCAR's top circuit in more than 45 years, called to ban the flag from races.

"What I'm chasing is checkered flags, and that was kind of my narrative," the 26-year-old from Alabama said in a Monday interview with CNN. "But diving more into it and educating myself, people feel uncomfortable with that, people talk about that — that's the first thing they bring up.

"My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags. No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race," he continued. "So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

The day before, Wallace wore a black T-shirt that said "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe" during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500.

Wallace also tweeted a NASCAR-sponsored video of himself and fellow drivers sharing how they will fight racism and inspire change. "We will listen and learn! #BlackLivesMatters," Wallace tweeted.

PUBLISHING ONLINE

As the Country Decries Racism, Hundreds of Thousands Demand the KKK Be Designated as Terrorist Organization

George Floyd's Killing and the Movement It Sparked: a Timeline on Everything You Need to Know

George Floyd Wrote He Wanted to Be a Supreme Court Justice, Former Teacher Says