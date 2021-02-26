Natural Resource Officer and 16-Year-Old Die During Rescue Efforts After Teen and Brother Fall Into Icy Lake

An officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and a teen girl died after she and her brother fell through the icy lake waters at Rocky Fork State Park, authorities said. The 16-year-old girl died while trying to save her 13-year-old brother, who survived the harrowing tragedy, local ABC affiliate WCPO reported.

ODNR officer Jason Lagore had attempted to rescue the teenagers when he suffered his own “medical emergency” at the scene during the initial phases of the rescue, according to an ODNR spokesperson.

First responders transported Lagore to Highland District Hospital, but he was unable to be resuscitated, according to a statement by the ODNR.

Rescue divers located the girl after a grueling four-hour search. She had been trapped under the ice and was unresponsive, officials said, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The Highland County coroner's office identified the teen as Keaira Scott, the news outlet reported.

The boy, who had hypothermia, was listed as in stable condition at Highland District Hospital, WCPO reported.

The ordeal unfolded on Tuesday when officers responded at 6:30 p.m. to a report of two people who fell through ice at a lake at Rocky Fork State Park.

Lt. Branden Jackman of the Paint Creek Joint EMS and Fire District told ABC News that "it turns out she got him out before she succumbed,” and urged others “don’t go out on the ice.”

“Thirty-six-degree water is no different than a three-story house fire. They'll both kill you just as quick,” he said.

Lagore was a married father of two was a 15-year veteran. He established the department’s first K-9 academy. He led the Division of Parks and Watercraft K-9 training program. He leaves behind his K-9 partner, Sarge, People reported.

Rocky Fork State Park is about 64 miles northeast of downtown Cincinnati.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the U.S. and Ohio state flags be flown at half staff in honor of Lagore at the statehouse and at public buildings throughout Highland County. The flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of Lagore's funeral, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

The Highland County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Division of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.

