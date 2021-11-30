Christmas came early for one veteran, thanks to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Oscar Rodriguez, a Navy veteran, was among the fans that The Rock invited to a special theater screening of his new movie, “Red Notice.”

The actor surprised the crowd and called out Rodriguez, who is a huge fan.

Rodriguez thought just meeting The Rock was the thrill of his life, but then came the real surprise, when he was given The Rock’s very own customized pickup truck.

“It was unbelievable, surreal,” Rodriguez told Inside Edition. “If you notice in the video, it was so hard for me to believe that what was happening was true.”

