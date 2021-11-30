Navy Vet in Disbelief After Being Gifted Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Custom Pickup Truck in Heartwarming Video

Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:52 AM PST, November 30, 2021

Oscar Rodriguez, a Navy veteran, was among the fans that The Rock invited to a special theater screening of his new movie, “Red Notice.”

Christmas came early for one veteran, thanks to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. 

The actor surprised the crowd and called out Rodriguez, who is a huge fan. 

Rodriguez thought just meeting The Rock was the thrill of his life, but then came the real surprise, when he was given The Rock’s very own customized pickup truck.

“It was unbelievable, surreal,” Rodriguez told Inside Edition. “If you notice in the video, it was so hard for me to believe that what was happening was true.”

