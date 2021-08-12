NBA star Andre Drummond is being hailed a hero after rescuing his 2-year-old son from a potential drowning.

Drummond, who just signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, was enjoying an afternoon by the pool, when suddenly, little Deon fell into the water.

Without hesitation, Drummond leaped into the water with all of his clothes on.

Drummond posted surveillance video from the incident on social media.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” he wrote, calling the incident “a parent’s worst nightmare.” Fortunately, the little boy is OK.

After birth defects, drowning is the No. 1 cause of death for children under four in the United States.

