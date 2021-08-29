Nearly 3 Decades Since Susan Taraskiewicz Was Murdered in 1992 in Boston, Her Mom Continues Push for Justice
Inside Edition Digital producer Mara Montalbano met Susan’s mother, Marlene, at her suburban Boston home. As expected, Marlene is still seeking justice for Susan.
Susan Taraskiewicz, 27, was a Northwest airlines baggage handler at Logan Airport. The last time Susan was seen alive, she was working an overnight shift. At around 11 p.m., she decided she was going to leave and get food for the crew.
She never returned.
Her body was later found in the trunk of her car in Revere, Massachusetts.
Inside Edition Digital producer Mara Montalbano first learned of the unsolved death of Susan Taraskiewicz from watching “Unsolved Mysteries.”
Years later, as the cold case neared its 30th anniversary, Montalbano met Susan’s mother, Marlene, at her suburban Boston home. Marlene was still seeking justice for Susan.
Marlene was very open to talking about Susan and telling her story because, most of all, she really wants to keep Susan's memory alive. And she wants to find out who killed her daughter.
“I am a fighter. My daughter was a fighter,” she said.
Susan and Marlene’s story was highlighted on The Breakdown, where the story behind the story is shared.
