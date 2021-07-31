Twenty-five people were rushed to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after two Green Line trolleys in Boston collided. Four of the people transported were the train operators, according to Boston 25 News.

About 70 total people were on the two trains. Luckily, no one died during the incident or was seriously injured.

“We had two trains heading westbound on the big branch of the green line. And the trailing train collided with the train in front of it,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said during a press conference.

There is no word on what led to the crash or how fast the two trains were traveling. Boston 25 News does point out that the speed limit on some parts of the route is only 10 miles per hour.

Since the incident, train service has been restored for that route.

According to one witness, operators of the train were yelling at each other after the crash. "She was very upset. She was screaming at the train behind her,” Miltch Pierre said.

Pierre works at Blaze Pizza and says they could feel the ground shaking, and when they looked could see a bunch of smoke. After the smoke cleared, the aftermath of the accident was visible.

“I saw someone holding their neck,” Pierre said. “One girl had blood all over her face and her chin. Pretty gruesome.”

The National Transportation Safety Board has announced they are investigating the incident.

Related Stories