A Nebraska toddler is dead after being left in a van outside her daycare earlier this week.

The Omaha Police Department is now investigating the events that led to the death of 1-year-old Ra’Miyah Worthington while at Kidz of the Future Child Development, a spokesperson tells Inside Edition Digital.

Police made one arrest in the case earlier this week, charging the man who drove Ra’Miyah to the center that day.

Ryan Williams, 62, is charged with child abuse by neglect resulting in death. If found guilty, he could face up to four years in prison.

According to the affidavit filed by the Douglas County Prosecutor's Office, Ra’Miyah spent five hours in the van and had a temperature of 109 degrees by the time she arrived at the hospital.

Doctors pronounced Ra’Miyah dead shortly after her arrival according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also includes what is described as statements from Willliams, who said that he transported nine children that day, including two of Ra’Miyah's siblings.

Williams said that upon arriving at the daycare one child refused to get out of the van, according to the affidavit, requiring him to get assistance from another daycare employee.

He said that once that boy got out of the van he closed up the vehicle and did not conduct his routine sweep, the affidavit alleges.

Williams then discovered Ra’Miyah just before 3 p.m. and immediately called 911, according to the affidavit.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday, court records show, and was released after posting his $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for September 26.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to the lawyers for the county and Williams, but neither responded to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been created for the heartbroken family of Ra’Miyah "to help out with funeral arrangements, household expenses & the care of Ra’Miyah’s 5 other siblings."