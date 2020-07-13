Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Alonzo Brooks Episode Leads to Tips in Kansas Case

Thanks to Netflix’s reboot of “Unsolved Mysteries,” cops and FBI have received tips on a case that has baffled authorities for years, the death of Alonzo Brooks, a Black man found in a Kansas creek in 2004.

Thanks to the show’s episode, which hit the streaming platform earlier this month, reports say three credible tips on the case occurred within the first 24 hours after the show’s July 1 premiere. The FBI last month offered a $100,000 reward in the death of Brooks.

The FBI has received 20 other tips since in connection with various cases featured on the show, USA Today reports.

Brooks, 23, disappeared from a party the night of April 3, 2004. He was one of only three Black men among about 100 people at the party, which was held in a farmhouse in the town of La Cygne, according to federal officials.

His ride allegedly left without him and he had no way of getting home. Following the party, he vanished. On May 1 of that year, his remains were found by a search party organized by family.

Due to the amount of the time that had elapsed since he went missing, Brooks’ autopsy could not determine his cause of death. His friends and family believe he was murdered.

“There’s no accident that could have happened to my brother,” Brooks’ brother, Billy Brooks Jr., said on “Unsolved Mysteries.” “That was intentional. Very intentional.”

FBI Agent Leena Ramana told NBC News she is also hopeful that witnesses will now come forward.

“It’s been 16 years, but we hope that with this passage of time, someone who has information will come forward,” Ramana said. “Some of these kids, who are adults now, may have been scared to come forward before, or may not have known what they saw was important. But any piece of information is significant and could be the missing puzzle piece we need to solve this case.”

Anyone with information on Brooks’ death is encouraged to call the FBI Kansas City field office at 816-512-8200 or the tip hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

