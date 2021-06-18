A Nevada teen was rescued from her home’s chimney after being locked out, and getting stuck in the smokestack while looking for an way back in.

Thankfully, the 18-year-old was successfully rescued with no injuries, firefighters said.

"The teen tried to climb through the chimney after getting locked out of her home, and got stuck just above the flue," the Henderson Fire Department explained in a Facebook post.

When they arrived on scene, firefighters said they were able to use a rope system in order to reach the unnamed teen.

Thanks to their confined space training, authorities were able to rescue the girl in about 30 minutes.

Related Stories