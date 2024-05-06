New 3D Model of Neanderthal Helps Answer Questions About Ancient Remains Found a Decade Ago

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:47 AM PDT, May 6, 2024

The remains were found 10 years ago in Iraq, where researchers have been digging up a burial site since the 1950s.

Ten years ago, archeologists found the remains of a shattered skull.

In the years since, they pieced together as much as they could and created a 3D model of a Neanderthal who they say lived 75,000 years ago.

But scientists say getting to this point was no easy task.

Dr. Emma Pomeroy, a paleoanthropologist at University of Cambridge, tells CBS News, “The bone itself was very soft, so actually while I was excavating the skull, even touching it with a brush could sometimes potentially cause damage. So it was a real challenge”

The remains were found in Iraq, where researchers have been digging up a burial site since the 1950s.

While many Neanderthal remains have been found since then, Dr. Pomeroy says this find was especially exciting.

“From the more complete Neanderthal remains that we have, we tend to have more identified as males.The fact that she's an older individual as well is extremely interesting,” she says.

Researchers say she likely died in her 40s and she showed signs of gum disease and arthritis. They say they want to know more about her, like her diet, traveling habits and anything else her bones are willing to give up.

“It's a massive privilege to actually be able to work with the remains of any individual but especially one as special as her!” Dr. Pomeroy said.

Remains that could tell us more about how we’ve evolved to who we are today.

Start-Up Company Makes Sustainable Clothes From Human HairNews

